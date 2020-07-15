1/
Annette L. Upp
Annette L. Upp, 87, of West Chester passed away July 13, 2020. Born in Iowa, Annette was the second oldest of four daughters. She graduated as valedictorian from high school where she was active in multiple sports and clubs. Before retiring, Annette had worked as a teacher’s aide, an administrator of Exton Nursery School, and as head banquet waitress at the Lionville Holiday Inn. She was honored twice with awards, one from the Lion’s Club and one from the Exton Area Chamber of Commerce. An active member of Exton Community Baptist Church for over 50 years, she sang in the choir and played in the bell choir. When asked what her greatest achievement in life was, she said, “My kids,” then paused and added, “None of them were ever in jail.” She maintained a healthy sense of humor throughout her life. Annette is survived by her daughter, Diane, and son, David, as well as a granddaughter, stepgrandson, and two great-granddaughters. Husband, Richard, and daughter, Deniece, have predeceased her. Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral service. Interment will take place at Philadelphia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Exton Community Baptist Church, 114 E. Swedesford Rd., Exton, PA 19341. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
