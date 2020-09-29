1/
Annette P. Rzucidlo
Annette P. Rzucidlo, or “Netty” as she was affectionately known, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Jennersville Hospital. Born 1957 in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late John C Rzucidlo and the late Elsie Miller Rzucidlo. Netty attended Octorara High School and later earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Immaculata University. She went on to work as a teacher at St. Patrick School for over 10 years. Netty was full of love and always wanted to help others. She would never give up no matter how difficult a challenge and was a fighter through and through. Netty’s resilience and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Netty is survived by her brothers, Paul, Thomas, Carl, James, David, Mark, Philip, Richard and Edward; her sisters, Joanne and Mary; as well as her nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, Netty was predeceased by her brothers, John Jr. and Charles W. You are invited to visit with Netty’s family on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:00AM to 10:15AM at St. Malachi Church, 76 St Malachi Rd, Cochranville, PA 19330. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
