Anthony Robert Crecco, age 80 of Malvern, PA passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary Donohue Crecco. Dear father of Jacqueline D. Fite (Michael), Keith A. Crecco (Stephanie), and Kevin B. Crecco (Melissa). Loving brother of Joanne Beese. Devoted grandfather of Renee, Michaela, Aidan, and Megan. Also, survived by 3 grand dogs Kona, Hula, and Bella. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10-11:15am at Saint Patrick Church 104 Channing Avenue Malvern, PA, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 18, 2019