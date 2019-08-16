Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
Anthony Crecco
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Crecco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Crecco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Crecco Obituary
Anthony Robert Crecco, age 80 of Malvern, PA passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary Donohue Crecco. Dear father of Jacqueline D. Fite (Michael), Keith A. Crecco (Stephanie), and Kevin B. Crecco (Melissa). Loving brother of Joanne Beese. Devoted grandfather of Renee, Michaela, Aidan, and Megan. Also, survived by 3 grand dogs Kona, Hula, and Bella. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10-11:15am at Saint Patrick Church 104 Channing Avenue Malvern, PA, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now