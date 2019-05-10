|
|
Anthony R. DiPietro, age 77 of Paoli died suddenly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife Maria (nee Finocchio) with whom he shared 53 years of marriage and his two children; Dani and Tony, Jr. Tony is also survived by his two sisters; Cathy and Meg DiPietro. He was predeceased by sisters; Marie Russo and Theresa DiJulio. He is also survived by three nieces, a nephew and their children and brother in law Vincent Finocchio. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Tuesday, May 14th. A viewing will be held at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli PA 19301 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM with a funeral mass to follow at noon. A private interment will be held at St. Denis Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Tony’s name be made to Freedoms Foundation VALLEY FORGE CHAPTER, 710 Norristown Road, Horsham PA 19044. Please visit www.FamilyFuneralCare.net
Published in The Daily Local on May 12, 2019