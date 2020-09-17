Anthony L. DiFronzo, 88, of Exton, passed away on Wed., Sept. 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lucille; 4 children, Dr. Lee Siwula, Tony, Laura Romans and Maria Turner; 13 grandchildren and “almost” 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ralph (Ginny). He was predeceased by his son, Michael. Mass: 12:00 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 35 Old Eagle School Road, Strafford, Pa. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com