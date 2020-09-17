1/1
Anthony L. DiFronzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony L. DiFronzo, 88, of Exton, passed away on Wed., Sept. 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lucille; 4 children, Dr. Lee Siwula, Tony, Laura Romans and Maria Turner; 13 grandchildren and “almost” 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ralph (Ginny). He was predeceased by his son, Michael. Mass: 12:00 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 35 Old Eagle School Road, Strafford, Pa. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved