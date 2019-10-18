Daily Local News Obituaries
Anthony Raschiatore Jr. Obituary
Anthony J. “Tony” Raschiatore Jr., age 81, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Tony is survived by his wife Gerry Raschiatore, whom together shared 33 years, children; Christine Worrall, Michael Scott Raschiatore (Lorraine), Kellie Shank (Mark), Christine Woods (Brendan), Linda DeWire (Tim), 7 grandchildren, and sister Elvira “Babe” Heller. Tony is preceded in death by his son David Raschiatore. Relatives and friends are invited to Tony’s memorial services on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 11am, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, where friends and family will be received from 10am-10:45am. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 19, 2019
