Antoinette M. Dray, 93, of Coatesville died Monday, April 29, 2019 at her home. Born in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Sadie Florio DeMarinis and the wife of the late Edward T. Dray who died in July 2005. She was the owner of Dray’s Steak Shop. She loved her store and her customers. She enjoyed cooking and traveling to the casino. Antoinette is survived by her daughters, Roxanne Markward and her husband, David of Parkesburg; Paula Wilson of Coatesville and her son, Edward Dray with whom she resided; 6 grandchildren: David, Alyssa, Dylan and Taylor Markward and Jocelyn and Dania Wilson; and 6 great-grandchildren: Madelyn Markward, Naseem Rodriguez, Allaja, Xavier, Sadé and Dray Wilson; and her two brothers Anthony and Larry DiMarinis. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister. A sharing of memories will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6pm Wentz Funeral Home 342 E. Chestnut Street, Coatesville 610-384-0318. Visitation will be held from 4pm to 6pm. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 30, 2019