Antoinette (Nettie) Muoio (nee Brown), age 90, left this world and into the arms of our Lord, on May 23, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by loved ones, at her home in Kennett Square, Pa. after a very long and debilitating illness. From her birth on June 13, 1929, until her death, Nettie exhibited a strength and grace like no other. Despite the numerous medical treatments and challenges Nettie endured these past 7 years, she never gave up and never complained. Nettie spent her youth in Hammonton picking blueberries and cranberries on her family’s farm along with her six siblings. After leaving school in the 9th grade, Nettie earned her state license in Beauty Culture Operations and worked as a hairdresser. Nettie met the love of her life, Joseph Muoio, with whom she shared 55 beautiful years of marriage. Their love story is one for the movies and is the wonderful legacy they leave behind. Once married, this young couple settled on Darien Street in South Philadelphia, where they raised their son, Joseph. The Muoios founded and operated Software Hut, Inc where Nettie was a key figure and supervisor for over 25 years until her retirement in 2010. Nettie is survived by her adoring husband, Joseph, her son, Joseph (Meg, who was more a daughter than a daughter in-law), two cherished grandsons, Joseph and Matthew, her best friend and sister, Gloria DeZorzi, along with many nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law. Nettie is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Josephine (Brocalella) Brown, sisters Anna Mendille and Marie DelFarra, and brothers Joseph Brown, Thomas Brown, and James Brown. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to dresfoundation.org/donate.html or to Amedisys Foundation c/o WillowTree, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Due to the COVID environment, Nettie’s Memorial Mass and interment will be scheduled when appropriate to do so. Frank C. Videon Funeral Home frankvideonfuneralhome@verizon.net
Published in The Daily Local from May 28 to May 29, 2020.