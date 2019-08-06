|
Antoinette V. Sciotti, 84, of West Grove, formerly of Oxford and Unionville, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Twin Pines Health Care Center, West Grove. She was the wife of the late Alfred A. Sciotti, Sr. with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Catherine Pompei Galluppi. Antoinette was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, West Grove. She is survived by three sons, Anthony Sciotti of Oxford, Alfred A. Sciotti, Jr. of Cochranville and Vincent Sciotti of Quarryville; one daughter, Anna Marie Sciotti- Walls of West Grove; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Albert Galluppi of Perkasie and Adam Galluppi of Sellersville; four sisters, Josephine Mahoney of Mt. Ariel, Phyllis Gesmaker of Oxford, Louise Mayall of New Albany, Diane Bauer of East Greenville. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Anthony Sciotti and two brothers, Sabatino Galluppi and Philip Galluppi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, at Assumption BVM Church, 300 State Rd., West Grove, PA, 19390, where friends may visit from 10–10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Assumption BVM Church. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 7, 2019