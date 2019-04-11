|
|
Antonina Cordaro, 84, of Coatesville died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Tel Hai Retirement Community, Honey Brook. She was the wife of Nicholas J. Cordaro, who preceded her in death in 2010. Born in San Pier Niceto, Sicily, she was the daughter of the late Antonino and Rosaria Puleo Previte. Antonina was employed as a seamstress at Cardinal Cottons and T & E Sportswear. She also worked at Royal Paper and Penquin Industries. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Antonina also enjoyed spending time with her sisters and family, cooking and raising her two children and two grandchildren. Trips to the Atlantic City casinos also brought her joy. Surviving her are her sons, Anthony G. (Nancy) Cordaro, and Nicholas (Rose) Cordaro, Jr.; four sisters, Josephine Gulli, Agatha Catanese, Maria Papotto and Anne Scamuffa; and two grandchildren, Alexa and Kyle. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carmela Catanese and Rosa Scamuffa and a brother, Dominick Previte. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 80 S. 17th Ave., Coatesville where relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Coatesville. In her memory, contributions may be made to the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or Tel Hai Assurance Fund, 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, PA 19344. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 12, 2019