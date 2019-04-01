|
Arlen C. Marks, 69, of Honey Brook, passed away unexpectedly the evening of Friday, March 29, 2019. Born in Sellersville, PA, he was the son of the late Austin C. and Pearl F. Marks (nee Eschbach), and the loving husband of David L. Smith. Anyone who knew Arlen would remember him for his adventurous spirit and love for both nature and travel. He took pride in his gardens and they are a reflection of his passion for the outdoors. He became an Eagle Scout with Troop 79 (Palm, PA) in 1965. Later in 1993, Arlen hiked the length of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. Afterwards from 1993-1995, Arlen served as a true leader in his position of Chairman of the Board of Directors for Lancaster AIDS Project. From 2015 until the time of his death, Arlen also served on the Board of Trustees at Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, PA, the prep school from which he graduated in 1968. After graduating from Franklin and Marshall College in 1972 (B.A.) and Temple University in 1977 (M.S.Ed.), Arlen worked as an English teacher and Director of theater. He held various positions in academic administration for 30 years in Lancaster, Chester Counties, and Kent County, MD. Upon receiving his Doctorate of Education from Widener University in Chester, PA, Arlen joined the faculty there as an Adjunct Professor until his retirement in 2015. Arlen was an inspiration to many young minds, from the English classrooms in which he taught to the theatre stages where he directed including the Mt. Gretna and Fulton Theaters. Young actors and students throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania will cherish his lessons and guidance. Arlen was an avid supporter of the Arts throughout his life. In addition to his husband, David, Arlen is survived by stepdaughter Megan (Thomas) Wolfe; three grandchildren, Patrick, Vanessa and Maeve Wolfe; sisters Evonne (Peter) Glenn and Sandra (Walter) Spadt; brother Eugene (Miranda) Marks; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Arlen is preceded in death by his sister, Donna Williams. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Arlen’s honor to Perkiomen School, 200 Seminary St., Pennsburg, PA 18073 (215) 679 – 9511. For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 2, 2019