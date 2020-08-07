1/
Arlene B. Griffith
Arlene B. Griffith, 86, of West Chester, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Arbour Square from heart disease and a broken heart. Arlene was born and raised in Philadelphia with her loving parents, Romeo and Marguerite Savastio, four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her brothers, Ronald and Len; a sister, Joyce; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Carol; her son Art; sisters, Dolores and Marguerite and brother Conrad. Arlene will always be remembered as a sweet and most caring person. God rest her soul. The family would like to thank all the staff at Arbour Square of West Chester and all the staff at Bayada Home Health Care for their loving care they gave her. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bayada Home Health Care, 390 Waterloo Blvd., Suite 220, Exton, Pa 19341 Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
