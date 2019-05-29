|
|
Arno Mark Meyer, age 90 of Malvern, PA passed away on May 25, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved wife of C. Lynd Stradley Meyer and the late Isobel W. Meyer. Arno was born on November 12, 1928 in Munich, Germany to the late Erich Jakob Haber and Doreen H. Seyboth. Arno was a graduate of Greenbrier Military School, University of California Santa Barbara, and University of Pennsylvania for his Master’s Degree. He was a veteran of the US Army. Arno was the longtime business owner of Belar Electronics Laboratory Inc. He was a longtime member of the Devon Horse Show, where he served on the Board of Directors, member of the Radnor Hunt, and a member of IEEE. SURVIVORS: Husband of C. Lynd Meyer and the late Isobel W. Meyer. brother of Diana C. Meyer; Father of Alexandra G. Barchi (Alfred) and Erich A. Meyer (Ruthe); Stepfather of Debbie Fisher (Karl) and Harry Fiorentino; grandfather of Erich, Elizabeth, Erica, and Danielle; Step-grandfather of Amanda, Stephanie, Emily, and Sarah. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Arno’s memorial service on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:30pm at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church 689 Sugartown Road Malvern, PA 19355, where friends may visit from 3-3:30pm. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church Capital Campaign. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 30, 2019