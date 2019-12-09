|
Arnold E. "Pete" Whiteman, Sr., 81, of Coatesville, died at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was the husband of Aracelis Rivera Whiteman. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late William and Elsie Detterline Whiteman.
Pete was an area resident all his life and a 1958 graduate of the former Scott High School in Coatesville. He was employed by the Lukens Steel Company as a pipefitter.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by 4 children; Robin Winski, Patti Pilotti, Arnold E. Whiteman, Jr., and Edward Augustin, 3 stepdaughters; Lisa Abriola, Holly Cecilia Alderman, and Diane Marie Johnson, 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three siblings. He was preceded in death by 7 siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11 AM at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 107 S. 17th Ave., Coatesville, PA. Viewing at the church from 9:30 AM to 11 AM.
Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Dec. 8, 2019