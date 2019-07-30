|
Arthur Eugene Dunfee, Jr., 68, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Arthur E. and Doris J. (Randow) Dunfee. Arthur was the loving husband of Phyllis J. (Hackler) Dunfee with whom he recently celebrated 45 years of marriage. Arthur loved his country and proudly served in the US Air Force for 21 years. He retired as Technical Sergeant/ Air Cargo Specialist. He was a 1968 Kennett High School graduate and attended Goldey Beacom College. Of the Methodist faith, Arthur enjoyed attending Lampeter United Methodist Church with his wife. He was a “techy” who loved gadgets, a jokester at heart, and was always fun to be around. Arthur enjoyed traveling and adventure, always looking for some new place to explore. As a teenager, Arthur was part of the Kennett bowling league and a member of Boy Scouts, Troop 57. One of his passions was his family’s genealogy and spent all his spare time doing researching. Most of all, his family, especially his grandchildren, was the core of his life and meant more to him than anything else. In addition to his wife, Arthur is survived by his 2 children: Marsha Martinez, wife of Anthony of Middletown, DE and Corina Dunfee, wife of Michael Shane Thompson of Newark, DE; 5 grandchildren: Madison, Alyssa, Mason, John, and Travis; 4 sisters: Marie Jones of Grimesland, NC, Ruth Taylor of West Grove, PA, Karen Detweiler of Middletown, DE, and Deborah Kukulich of Bear, DE. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard E. Dunfee. Funeral Services for Arthur will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Rd., Lampeter, PA 17537. A viewing will be held from 10- 11AM. Interment with military honors will be held at 2PM at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Arthur’s memory be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA at http://www.kfcp.org/donate/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 31, 2019