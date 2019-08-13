Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Arthur Feister Obituary
Arthur J. “Dutch” Feister, 82, of Wagontown, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Brandywine Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Martha E. Pratt Feister. Born in Paradise, he was the son of the late Jacob and Dorothy Feister. He was employed as a Pipeline Mechanic for Williams Transcontinental Gas Pipeline. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by 2 sons, George and Gerald Feister, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Thomas Dwight Feister and Robert William Feister, 3 sisters and 4 brothers. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 AM at the Cornerstone Fellowship, 101 Kylies Road, Coatesville, PA followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery. Viewing from 10 - 11AM. Arrangements by Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences and complete obituary at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 14, 2019
