Arthur Wayne Morrison, Jr., 84, of Cochranville, PA passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Peggy Cangemi Morrison with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville he was the son of Arthur Wayne, Sr. and Pearl Johnson Morrison Arthur was a veteran of the US Army. He retired in 1996 from Lukens Steel after 30 years of service. After retiring he drove a school bus for the Unionville Chadds Ford School District retiring in 2006. He was a member of Safe Harbor Baptist Church and a former member of Manor Presbyterian Church both of Cochranville. Arthur enjoyed football, baseball, reading and his cat, Sammy. He also enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife; one daughter, Deborah Ann Carr and her husband, David of Nottingham; four grandchildren, Shannon (Joe) Burgos from Cochranville, David (Danielle) Carr of Nottingham, Jason (Sharon) Morrison of Rising Sun, MD, and Holly (Matt) Stevenson of Oxford; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Wayne A. Morrison and twelve siblings. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 9, at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA, where friends may visit from 1-2 pm. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2019