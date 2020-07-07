Arthur R. Jarvis, Jr. 73, formerly of Coatesville, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Heatherwood Retirement Community, Honey Brook after a lengthy illness. Born in Patterson, NJ he was the son of the late Arthur R. And Janet E. Bishop Jarvis. Arthur was a 1964 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School and a 1968 graduate of West Chester State College. He later secured a Master’s Degree from West Chester in 1972 and Villanova University in 1974 and a Ph.D from Pennsylvania State University in 1995. Arthur taught history for Octorara Area School District and Montgomery County Community College. Arthur enjoyed reading and watching classic movies, his favorite being, The Godfather I and II and Citizen Kane. He also enjoyed Broadway musicals as well as listening to music from shows and movies, as well as classical music of the romantic composers, particularly Tchaikowky and Rachmaninoff. Arthur is survived by his brother, Alan J. Jarvis and his wife, Nancy of Downingtown; his niece, Amanda Jarvis and great-niece Kathleen E. Chatfield. He was predeceased by his niece, Emily Chatfield. Arthur’s funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary, 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville. Visitation will begin at 9:30am. Interment will be private in All Souls Cemetery, West Brandywine. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arthur’s honor may be made to Heatherwood Retirement Community 3180 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, PA 19344 or to Bayada Nurses 1 West Philadelphia Ave, 4th floor, Boyertown, PA 19512. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com