Arzelia Ann Greenly Barber, 98, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Brandywine Hospital.
Born in Whitehall, Maryland, she was the youngest child of John Edward and Florence Greenly. Arzelia was the wife of the late Anthony Barber with whom she shared 68 years of marriage.
Arzelia was a 1939 graduate of Coatesville Senior High School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Passtown and was the Proprietor of the New Evergreen Cemetery.
Arzelia is survived by daughters, Marsha B. London and Toni Barber; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by one daughter, Robin; siblings, Odessa Greenly Ford, Ernest, Vernon, Herman, Cecil, Oram, and Aubrey Greenly.
Services will be held 11 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Passtown, 117 Barber Avenue, Coatesville. The viewing will be held from 9 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment will be in New Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Passtown Educational Committee in her memory.
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 26, 2020