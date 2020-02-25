Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
725 Merchant St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0341
Resources
More Obituaries for Arzelia Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arzelia Barber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arzelia Barber Obituary
Arzelia Ann Greenly Barber, 98, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Brandywine Hospital. Born in Whitehall, Maryland, she was the youngest child of John Edward and Florence Greenly. Arzelia was the wife of the late Anthony Barber with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Arzelia was a 1939 graduate of Coatesville Senior High School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Passtown and was the Proprietor of the New Evergreen Cemetery. Arzelia is survived by daughters, Marsha B. London and Toni Barber; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by one daughter, Robin; siblings, Odessa Greenly Ford, Ernest, Vernon, Herman, Cecil, Oram, and Aubrey Greenly. Services will be held 11 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Passtown, 117 Barber Avenue, Coatesville. The viewing will be held from 9 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment will be in New Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Passtown Educational Committee in her memory. For more information please visit wrightfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arzelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -