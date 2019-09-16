|
|
Assunta Toto, age 94, of West Grove, PA, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13 , 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Giuseppe Toto, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Catignano, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Alessandro and Grazia (Di Lorenzo) Di Zacomo. She was a homemaker and helped maintain the family mushroom business. Assunta is survived by her children; Maria Drumheller (Don), Remo Toto (Diane), Luigi Toto (Michele) Justin Toto (Mary), Nancy Austin (Lewis), and Rosalia Di Benedetto. She was preceded in death by 2 sons (Gino and Gabriele Toto) and a grandson, (Eric Toto). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Assunta is also survived by a sister Amalia, and preceded in death by her 7 siblings, all of Italy. Friends and family are invited to attend Assunta’s visitation on Friday, September. 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:45 A.M. at Assumption BVM Church, 300 State Road, West Grove, PA..Her Funeral Mass will be immediately following the visitation. Entombment will be at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE. Assunta will be greatly missed. Rest in peace MOM. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to, Ware Presbyterian Village, 7 East Locust Street, Oxford, PA 19363, Attn: Employee Fund. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 17, 2019