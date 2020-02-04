Daily Local News Obituaries
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Honey Brook Presbyterian Church
4331 Horseshoe Pike
Honey Brook, PA
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Honey Brook Presbyterian Church
4331 Horseshoe Pike
Honey Brook, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Honey Brook Presbyterian Church
4331 Horseshoe Pike
Honey Brook, PA
Audrey Artus Obituary
Audrey L. Artus, 66 yrs., of Narvon, entered the Golden Gates of Heaven on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home, while under the loving care of her family and hospice. She was the wife of Robert W. Artus, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 AM from the Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, Pa., with Pastor William J. Wisneski officiating. Interment will follow at the Honey Brook Methodist Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Sunday from 5 to 7PM at the church and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Audrey to Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, PO Box 276, Honey Brook, Pa. 19344-0276 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, Pa. 17604-0125. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 5, 2020
