More Obituaries for Audrey Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Clark

Audrey Clark Obituary
Audrey J. Clark died, surrounded by her family, on November 02, 2019 in Paoli, Pennsylvania, after suffering a stroke. She was 89 years old. Audrey Joan Hall was born April 14, 1930, in Montclair, New Jersey, the first of three children of Norman C. Hall and Lucille M. Hertlein. In 1951 Audrey married the late, Francis A. Clark, the “boy across the street”, they were married for 36 years. They had five children: Karen Clark-Schock (Bruce), James Clark, Susan Clark, Carolyn “Lyn” Hyduke (Joe), and Michael Clark (Veronica). In 1965 the Clark family moved to Berwyn, Pennsylvania, where Audrey lived until she moved to Hershey’s Mill. She had a 30-year career in real estate, retiring her license at the age of 75. Audrey is survived by her five children; her seven grandchildren, Hillary, Olivia, Gordon, Noah, Benjamin, Teadora, and Michael; her brother, Jack Hall; and her sister, Sally Hall. She will be sorely missed. A private family memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Association online at https://www.alz.org/ or mailed to: 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 5, 2019
