Audrey S. (Spence) Pechin, 80, of Downingtown, passed away on February 11, 2020. Audrey was the daughter of William and the late Mary Spence. She was the beloved wife of Frank S. Pechin, Jr.. The couple shared 60 years of marriage. Audrey graduated Downingtown High School in 1956 and earned a business degree from Goldey Beacom, Wilmington. Throughout her professional life, she held a variety of positions starting her employment with the Downingtown Paper Company and culminating at Chemical Leamen Trucking, Exton, as executive secretary to the VP of Labor relations. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking, and reading mystery and crime novels and was a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church. In addition to her mother, Audrey is preceded in death by daughter, Stacey L. Pechin and Brother, Rodney Spence, (Mimi). In addition to her husband and father, Audrey is survived by her children, Frank S. Pechin, III, Melissa L. Pechin, and Matthew C. Pechin, (Jill). She is also survived by grandchildren, Aidan Richardson, Ava Richardson, Liam Richardson, and James Patterson (Gabby); Great-grandson, Lucas Patterson, Sister, Beverly Transue (Dave) and brother, Darrell Spence (Pat). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lionvllle, at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:15 – 10:15 AM. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Audrey’s name can be made to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road Fairfax, VA 22030. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 13, 2020