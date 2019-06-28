Daily Local News Obituaries
Augusta Benedict
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Patrick’s Church
104 Channing Avenue
Malvern, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick’s Church
104 Channing Avenue
Malvern, PA
View Map
Augusta Benedict


1930 - 2019
Augusta Benedict Obituary
Augusta J. Benedict, 89, of Malvern, PA passed away June 27, 2019. She was born March 3, 1930. Augusta was dedicated to raising her eight children, especially Kathleen who was a diabetic since the age of seven. She was a faithful Catholic and briefly worked at the Malvern Retreat House. Augusta is survived by her seven children, Patricia Johnson (Harold), Ronnie Riches (Joe), Steve Benedict, Dominic Benedict (Trudy), Barbara Morrow (John), John Benedict, and Cindy Benedict; she is also survived by her eight grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Kathleen Benedict. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Augusta’s Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11am at Saint Patrick’s Church 104 Channing Avenue Malvern, PA, where friends may visit from 10-11am. Interment will follow at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 30, 2019
