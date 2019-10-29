|
Augustine Martin Solis, Jr. of West Chester. Augustine Martin “Sonny” Solis, Jr., 90 of West Chester, PA died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of the late Catherine Ruggiero “Peaches” Solis with whom he shared 55 years of marriage before her passing in 2013. Born April 23, 1929 in West Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Augustine M. Solis, Sr. and the late Rose Palumbo Solis. Sonny served in the Army during the Korean War and fought in the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge. He was a lifelong resident of West Chester. Sonny was a heavy equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542 and previously owned and operated the Mr. Donut in West Chester. He played baseball for the West Chester Adult Baseball League and was a volunteer firefighter. Sonny was an avid gardener and never missed watching a Phillies game. He was also a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church. In his youth he played the violin and piano and continued playing the piano in his adult life. Sonny is survived by his children, Augusta Solis (John Mutchler) of Wayne, and Theodore Solis (Jill) of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren, Rachel, Emily and Benjamin. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by his Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1818 Market St. Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 31, 2019