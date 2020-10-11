Austin Madonna

Austin James Madonna, 21, of Parkesburg, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was the son of Elizabeth PeJaye Williams of Lancaster and Brian (Jamie) Madonna and stepmother Deanne Madonna of Parkesburg. He is also survived by one daughter, three brothers, grandparents, and friends. Funeral services on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 5 PM at Gateway Church, 160 Cowan Road, Parkesburg, PA viewing from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the church. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences at www.wildefuneralhome.com