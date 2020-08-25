Bailey Lynn Welton, 6, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her mother’s home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the beloved daughter of Nicole E. Chintala of East Fallowfield and Benjamin L. Welton of Lancaster. She also leaves behind paternal grandmother Carol Welton of Lancaster, maternal grandmother Carol Chintala of East Fallowfield, step-grandfather Dzia dzia Julius, four uncles, Alex Chintala, Brian Welton (also her Godfather), Bruce Welton, and Mark Dunlap; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Charles L. Welton and maternal grandfather Jeffrey Chintala. A public visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 11 AM to 1 PM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA 19365. Due to capacity restrictions, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made in her memory to the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603-2301. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com