Barbara Ann Althouse, 86, of Cochranville, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Pocopson Home. She was the wife of the late L. Wayne Althouse. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Anna McGarvey Bailey. Barb was a lifelong resident of Cochranville and a graduate of the former W. Fallowfield Twp. High School in Cochranville. She continued her education at the Lancaster School of Business. She worked most of her life alongside her family at Althouse Transportation. She is survived by 4 devoted children; Larry, husband of Lynn Hadley Althouse, John D. “Jody”, husband of Sharon Hershey Althouse, Scott, husband of Debra Stapleton Althouse and B. Diane, wife of Stephen A. Lubrano, all of Cochranville, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 noon at the Cochranville United Methodist Church, 92 Church Drive, Cochranville, PA 19330. Visitation at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cochranville Methodist Church at the above address or Faith Bible Chapel, 140 Bernard Ave. Cochranville, PA 19330. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 20, 2020