Barbara Ann Dremann of Honey Brook, age 64, died unexpectedly on Saturday morning, August 22, 2020 at her home. Barbara was born on September 5, 1955 in Lewistown, PA, the daughter of the late Walter P. and Dorothy H. (Romig) Fisher. She spent many years in the working world in the Washington DC area, Minnesota and Pennsylvania, including positions at the Office of Naval Research, HRB Singer, Sperry and ultimately a program manager at Unisys Corp in Malvern, PA. Barbara was a very social person with an ever-present sense of humor who enjoyed golf, bowling, reading and cooking. She met Jeffrey E. Dremann while bowling and they married in 1991. They had a son Zachary A. Dremann in 1993 and settled in Honey Brook in 1998. A member of the Living God Lutheran Church of Honey Brook, Barbara was active with the church through the years and was strong in her faith. Health issues slowed Barbara’s active lifestyle starting with a brain aneurism in 1984. She was later diagnosed with the medical condition Syringomyelia, a degenerative spinal cord disease. The disease and its side effects gradually limited her abilities over the years and progressed to her being full time in a power wheelchair. She faced these changes with grace and always confronted her life of medical obstacles with strength and a positive attitude. She was an inspiration to all around her. Barbara is survived by her husband Jeffrey E. Dremann, with whom she shared 29 years of marriage, son Zachary A. Dremann of Ballenger Creek, MD, sister Teresa J. Fink (and husband Tod) of Milroy, PA, sister Nancy E. Borys (and husband Walter) of Lewistown, PA, and sister-in-law Roxanne Fisher of Milroy, PA. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother Walter “Butch” L. Fisher. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Barbara’s life at a service which will be held at Living God Lutheran Church 3200 Horseshoe Pike Honey Brook, PA on Sat Oct 3, 2020 at 10 AM outdoors in front of the church. An additional celebration service will be held outdoors in the green pavilion at Kish Park 1 Derry Park Dr Lewistown, PA on Sat Oct 17, 2020 at 11 AM. Social distancing practices will be followed including the wearing of face masks. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Barbara to either: ASAP (American Syringomyelia & Chiari Alliance Project, Inc.) https://asap.org/ or Living God Lutheran Church 3200 Horseshoe Pike Honey Brook, PA 19344. Please visit www.thelabsfh.com
for online condolences and other information. Arrangements are by Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, PA.