Barbara Ann Sharp
Barbara Ann Sharp, 69, of Coatesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. She was the beloved wife of William E. “Bill” Sharp, Jr., with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. A morning visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 am on Tuesday, July 14th at the James J. Terry Funeral Home (Valley Twp), 1060 W. Lincoln Hwy., Coatesville, followed by a service at 11 am. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. For more information, please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
