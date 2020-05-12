Barbara Anne Rogevich Pawlowski of Coatesville died May 9, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born on October 10, 1934 to Catherine and Stanley Rogevich. Barbara was happily and lovingly married to her husband, John Pawlowski, Sr., for 65 years. Barbara is survived by her husband, John; and children, Anne Marie Martin (Jeremy), John Pawlowski (Mary Christine), Janet Yost (Norman/”Larry”) and Michael Pawlowski; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by sister, Judith Hatt (David); and brothers, Edward Rogevich (Cheryl), Dr. Joseph Rogevich (Justine); Raymond Rogevich (Beverly); sister-in-law, Delores Rogevich; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Barbara; infant brother, John; and brother, Anthony Rogevich. Barbara attended St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic School in Coatesville where she met her husband, John, in the 7th grade. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from St. Agnes High School in West Chester. Barbara attended St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Lancaster, achieving the highest academic honors while earning her RN license. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Ottawa University of Kansas. Barbara worked at the VA Medical Center in Coatesville and then at Coatesville Hospital as a nursing supervisor. Barbara then worked at Brandywine Hospital and gained her certification as an Infection Control Practitioner. She delivered many public presentations on the prevention, treatment and impact of HIV/AIDS on society. Barbara became certified by the Pennsylvania Game Commission as a Hunter/Trapper Education Instructor and specialized in teaching injury prevention and first aid. Barbara was secretary of the Brandywine Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the Polish American Citizens’ Club Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, where she also taught CCD. Barbara served as president of the Coatesville Senior Center for four and received the Charles Daller Award for her dedication to the Senior Center. Barbara played the piano and organ, and as a teen volunteered to play the organ for church functions. Among the things she enjoyed were bowling, traveling with her husband (especially to the Holy Land), opera, classical music and Broadway musicals, playing Scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, and teaching her children and grandchildren how to cook her favorite recipes. She especially looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Interment will be private and a celebration of Barbara’s life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, Barbara’s family requests that donations be made in Barbara’s honor to Covenant House (www.covenanthouse.org), On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local from May 12 to May 13, 2020.