Barbara K. Como, 20, of Chester Springs, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Pittsburgh University Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of Nancy Feldman Como and the late James J. Como. Barbara was a 2017 graduate of Downingtown East High School. Studying to be a Research Psychologist, Barbara was in her senior year at the University of Pittsburgh where she would have graduated this spring with degrees in psychology and anthropology. As a Research Assistant with the Learning Research and Development Center, Barbara’s extraordinary work ethic, intellect, and selfless nature thrived in her field. She enjoyed baking, creating art and volunteering. In addition to her mother, Nancy, Barbara is survived by her brothers, Jamie L. and Daniel B. Como. Services and interment will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Barbara Como Foundation c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 110 Eagleview Blvd., Exton, PA 19341.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 23, 2020