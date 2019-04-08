Daily Local News Obituaries
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
View Map
Barbara Dilworth Obituary
Barbara M. Dilworth, 81 of West Chester, PA died Friday April 5, 2019 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester.
She was the wife of James E. Dilworth.
Barbara was born on February 17, 1938 in Wilmington, DE. For many years she was the secretary at the Bible Baptist Church where she was also a member.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Anne Harduk, and Michelle, Demko, siblings Nikki Paoli, John Sposato, Samuel Stevens ""Speedy"" Sposato, Maryanne Zawicki, and several grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Samuel J. Sposato.
Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Service at 10am Wednesday April 10, 2019 at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 North Church St. West Chester 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com. Interment will be held in Birmingham-Lafayette Cemetery West Chester PA.
Published in Daily Local News on Apr. 8, 2019
