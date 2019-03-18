|
Barbara D. Faulkner, 81, a resident of Freedom Village, passed away after a courageous battle with breast cancer on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Chester County Hospital. She was the beloved wife of William F. Faulkner. Born on October 11, 1937 in Bryn Mawr, Barbara was the daughter of the late William and Lillian Bannister Wannop. She graduated from Haverford High School and worked as a secretary in the West Chester School District, the American College and Tursack Printing Company. The delight of her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved living in her log home, collecting stuffed bears and reading. She was a true dog lover who never met a dog she didn’t love. She has attended Good Samaritan Church for 42 years. Along with her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Dianne Lopez (Jose); son, Gregory MacCarty (Sandra); daughter-in-law, Edna MacCarty (Keith); step-son, William J. Faulkner (Elaine); step-daughter, Dana Haffner (Steve); thirteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Bertrum MacCarty; son, Lawrence MacCarty; and step-son, Glenn Faulkner (Karen). A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Monday, March 25th at the Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 W. Lancaster Ave., Paoli. Interment to follow in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and knowing Barbara’s passion for dogs, please consider making a donation to her favorite charity, Cannine Partners for Life, P.O. Box 170, Cochranville, PA 19330.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 20, 2019