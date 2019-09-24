|
|
Barbara "Anne" Trego Gottier, 87 of Coatesville went home to be with her Lord on September 20, 2019.
Barb was predeceased by her loving husband Thomas N. Gottier.
Born on May 21, 1932 in West Chester, Pa she was the daughter of the late John Leroy Trego and Ella Mae Garvine Trego.
Barb was the Secretary Treasurer for the Upper Uwchlan Township retiring in 1997. She was an avid Phillies fan, enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, vacationing, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren as well as being active with her church and Bible reading.
She is survived by daughter Karen, wife of Charles L. Oatman, III of Coatesville, daughter Michele, wife of Christopher Andrychowski of Coatesville, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and a sister Alice Trego Carr Miles of Downingtown.
Grandchildren are Melissa Oatman Oser, April Oatman Alexander, Jeremy Oatman, Aaron Gottier, Stacy Oatman Holt, Allison Oatman Leffler, Nicole Gottier, Nathan Oatman, Caitlin Gottier, Anna Oatman Bergey, Emily Oatman, and Kayla, Ryan, Hayley and Alycia Andrychowski.
She was predeceased by sons, Gerry N. Gottier and Brian M. Gottier, grandson, Jonathan T. Oatman, and brothers, John, Walter and Robert.
There will be a time of visitation on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm and on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10:00 am till 11:00 am with funeral service at 11:00 am at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Windsor Baptist cemetery. A luncheon will follow.
Contributions can be sent to New Testament Baptist Church, PO Box 274, Lyndell, PA 19354 or Neighborhood Hospice, Penn Medicine, 795 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380.
Published in Daily Local News on Sept. 23, 2019