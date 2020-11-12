Barbara J. Walraven, 83 of West Chester, PA died Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Walraven. Born December 9, 1936 in Whitemarsh, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert Pegler and the late Virginia Thompson Pegler. Barbara was a graduate of West Chester Joint High School. She worked as a cafeteria associate at Glen Acres Elementary School and went on to be the manager of the cafeteria at Pierce Middle School for many years. Barbara enjoyed going to yard sales and casinos. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Tom, to Las Vegas and Reno visiting casinos and friends. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Riddle (Gary) of West Chester, PA, daughter, Pamela J. Hoopes (Scott) of Downingtown, PA, brother, David Pegler of Florida and grandchildren, Candice Renee Rachor (Pat), Curtis Riddle & Scott Hoopes. She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Norman and sister Peggy. Services and Interment will be private. Live streaming of the service will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 beginning at 10:55 AM. Please visit her obituary at www.DellaFH.com
. The family plans on having a celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Chester County 404 Willowbrook Lane, West Chester, PA 19382. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
