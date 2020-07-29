Barbara Jeanne Wagner Miller, of Chester Springs, aged 71 years, died Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 5, 1949 to the late John R. and Phyllis C. (nee Eshbach) Wagner. Barbara graduated from Upper Moreland High School (1966), Ursinus College (B.S., 1970) and Villanova School of Law (J.D., 1984). Before attending law school, Barbara was employed as a Child Welfare caseworker, and following her graduation, spent thirty plus years representing children in Chester County Juvenile Dependency Court while also serving as the Mental Health Review Officer for the County of Chester. An active volunteer in her local West Pikeland community, Barbara served on the Zoning Hearing Board, the Parks and Recreation Board and the Government Study Commission, as well as a member of the Board of Planned Parenthood of Chester County and volunteered as a mentor with Chester County Futures. She enjoyed a good book, long walks, well planned vacations, and the company of family and friends. But her passions included shade gardening, fine cooking, her miniature dollhouse, her cats and dogs, especially her current sweetheart, Abigail, and her husband of 44 years, Rick Miller. “I love you in a place where there’s no space or time, I love you for my life, you are a friend of mine, and when my life is over, remember when we were together, we were alone and I was singing this song for you.” -Leon Russell. Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard M. Miller Jr., brother, Charles F. Wagner (Joseph Cary), her niece and nephew, Devon Hassinger (Scott) and Christopher Wagner, her great nieces, Taylor and Emma Hassinger, her uncle, Richard E. Eshbach, M.D. (Lillian), her sister-in-laws Linda Wheeler (Rob), Karen Welks (David), Kathy Miller (Becky), and her father-in-law, Richard M. Miller Sr. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Burial will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home. For online condolences and service updates please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Line Animal Rescue, 1149 Pike Springs Rd., Chester Springs, PA 19425, Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, or to Planned Parenthood of Southeastern PA, 1144 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19107.