|
|
Barbara Joan (Nee Miller) Everhart, 64 of Downingtown, PA passed away with her children by her side on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Barb was the daughter of Mary (Nee Mensch) Friele and the late Russell F. Miller. Born on October 22, 1955, Barb was the youngest of three children. She graduated from Downingtown HS in 1973, and attended Millersville University, obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1977. Barb taught in Downingtown Area School District prior to starting her family. She returned to work in 1993 in the Coatesville Area School District where she worked until the beginning of this school year. She was passionate about reading, spending time with her grandchildren, and sparking the joy of books in the schools where she taught. Barb enjoyed traveling to Walt Disney World with her family, visiting Sea Isle City with her beach crew, sewing for her granddaughters, and curling up with her cats and a cup of coffee. Left to honor Barb and remember her love are three children: Becky Peach (Bryan), Christy Palmerio (Josh), Jeff Everhart; two granddaughters: Ellie Palmerio and Ginny Peach. Also surviving is one brother: Jim Miller. Barb was predeceased by a brother: Steve Miller. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Great Valley Presbyterian Church: 2025 Swedesford Rd. Malvern, PA from 930-11AM. A Funeral service will begin at 11AM. Burial will be private by the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to Room to Read, https://www.roomtoread.org/support-education/ in Barbara’s honor. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 17, 2019