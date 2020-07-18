1/1
Barbara Kay Dalton
Barbara Kay Dalton, 79 of Chadds Ford, PA passed away Sunday July 12, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County in West Chester. She was the loving wife of William O. Dalton for 57 years. Born July 23, 1940 in St. Louis, MO she was the daughter of the late John O. Pinks and the late Elizabeth I. Coates Pinks. Barbara received a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University. She graduated with a master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Illinois, where she met her husband. Barbara had worked as a membership secretary for Westminster Presbyterian Church, and was later a member and financial secretary for Bethany Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed helping others, baking special treats for her grandchildren, and travelling to Paris with her husband. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, John P. Dalton and brother John Pinks, as well as two grandchildren Services and Interment will be private, with a celebration of life to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to the St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004. https://www.stlabre.org Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
