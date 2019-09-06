|
|
Barbara L. von Hummel, 81, formerly of Exton and East Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late William L. von Hummel and life companion of late Bud Dunwoody. She was born on January 23, 1938 in Philadelphia and was raised with the family of Joseph Rosenaum in Lionville, PA. She and her late husband were the proprietors of the former Millside Inn for 31 years before retiring. She was also a member of New Goshenhoppen UCC, East Greenville, PA. Surviving are a son, William Fritz von Hummel and his significant other Elizabeth Rocco, of Barto; Sister, Doris Cummins of New Holland; Brother, Charles “Chic” Simpkinson, of California; grandchildren: Jason, Justin, and Tyler von Hummel and great-grandchildren: Jason, Alexis and Brooke von Hummel. She was also preceded in death by son, Walter Kirk von Hummel and grandson, Joshua von Hummel. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041. Calling time is from 1-2 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Cydney Van Dyke. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to World Vision by visiting www.worldvision.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 7, 2019