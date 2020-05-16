Barbara Levan
1944 - 2020
Barbara Louise Levan, 75 of Coatesville Barbara Levan passed away on May 14, 2020. Born on October 15, 1944 in Coatesville she was the daughter of Robert and Edith Cox Mitchell. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Theodore S. Levan III and a son Theodore Levan. Barbara was an owner of the Levan Brothers since 1974 along with Spring Run Estates. Barbara always had a way of making someone want to better themselves and loved to cook for her family. She enjoyed going to Elvis impersonations with her best friend Joanne and made many donations, pledges to St. Jude, CHOP and Paralyzed Veterans of America. She is survived by son Jason Todd & Melissa B. Levan, grandchildren Tyler Steven Levan, Austin Cole Levan, Steven Michael Levan, and Julia Caitlyn Levan. Burial services will be private with the family. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-7191

Published in The Daily Local from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
