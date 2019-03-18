|
Barbara J. Lilley, 81 yrs., of Glenmoore, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Brandywine Hospital, following an illness. She was born on Tuesday, May 25, 1937 in Parker Ford, Pa. Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Agnes Mae (Yeager) McElroy. She was the wife of F. Robert “Bob” Lilley, Sr., with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Barbara worked for over 30 years as a house mother for both St. Mary’s of Providence and the Devereux Foundation. She was a graduate of the Warwick High School, Class of 1955. While she was in high school, she was a three-year all-star athlete in basketball, and played hockey and softball. Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Peters. She was active for many years in the youth programs at Goodwill U.M.C. and as a den mother for Cub Scouting. Barbara was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lititz Springs Chapter # 499. She enjoyed sewing, her flower gardens, and time with her beloved family. Barbara was preceded in death by her two sisters, Gladys and Peg and a brother, John. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Frank R. (Debra) Lilley, Jr. of Glenmoore and Ronald L. (Candy) Lilley of Wyalusing, a brother, Richard Wade of Pottstown, and two sisters, Nancy Nichols of Parker Ford and Carol Dunn of Honey Brook. There are 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 12 PM from First Baptist Church of St. Peters, 2860 St. Peters Road, Pottstown, Pa. 19465, with Rev. Leonard Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at the Goodwill Methodist Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM at the First Baptist Church of St. Peters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Barbara to the First Baptist Church of St. Peters at the above address. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 19, 2019