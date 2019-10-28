|
Barbara M. Alder, 96 of West Chester, PA died Monday October 21, 2019 at The Wellington Terrace in West Chester. She was the wife of the late Howard Alder. Born October 22, 1922 in Hammond, IN, she was the daughter of the late Samuel E. McKinnon and the late Ledessa Eiseman McKinnon. Barbara was former active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist of Ardmore and also attended the First Church of Christ, Scientist of West Chester and Phoenixville. She was an avid gardener and could often be found tending to her meticulously cared for flowers and plants. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Alder Phillips, Alison Alder Kennedy, James Edward Alder and grandchildren, Amanda, Hayley, Colton and Madison. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM for visitation with family and friends, service begins at 11:00 AM at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 North Church St. West Chester, PA ;610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com followed by her Memorial Service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Gary Sinise Foundation which honors Veterans, Defenders, First Responders, their families and Those in Need https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ (Phone numbers for specific charities on the website) and / or Fisher House Foundation providing many services for Veterans http://www.fisherhouse.org (Phone numbers for specific charities on the website).
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 29, 2019