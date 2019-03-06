Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Phillips Obituary
Barbara S. Phillips, 79, of Exton, PA and formerly of Arlington, VA, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John G. Phillips; loving mother of Cynthia P. Schwaninger (Jim); adoring grandmother of Trey and Kate. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Logan Funeral Home, 698 East Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30pm at Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church, 3435 Sleepy Hollow Road, Falls Church, Virginia 22044. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Believe & Achieve Foundation, www.believeandachievefoundation.org, 606 Gordon Drive, Exton, PA 19341.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now