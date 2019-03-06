|
Barbara S. Phillips, 79, of Exton, PA and formerly of Arlington, VA, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John G. Phillips; loving mother of Cynthia P. Schwaninger (Jim); adoring grandmother of Trey and Kate. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Logan Funeral Home, 698 East Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30pm at Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church, 3435 Sleepy Hollow Road, Falls Church, Virginia 22044. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Believe & Achieve Foundation, www.believeandachievefoundation.org, 606 Gordon Drive, Exton, PA 19341.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 7, 2019