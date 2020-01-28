|
|
Barbara H. Ruby, age 75, resident of Parkesburg since 1964, passed away to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital. She shared 31 years of her life with her companion Rev. Jack H. Jones, Sr. She was born in Phoenixville, daughter of the late Walter & Helen O’Boyle Crossan. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, bird watching and reading her Bible. She was a member and Past Matron of the Fraternal Chapter #249, Order of Eastern Star of Coatesville. She is survived by two children: Robert “Nick” Jr. husband of Charlotte Ruby of Atglen, Rebecca H. “Becky” wife of Bradford Cagle of West Chester, 2 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 7 step great grandchildren, 3 step great great grandchildren, 2 siblings: Betty Lou wife of Jack Fern of Adamstown, Terry husband of Yuriko Crossan of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by a brother Robert Crossan. She is also survived by her companion Jack’s 4 children, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Saturday, February 1st at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lee Whitaker officiating. There will also be a viewing time at the funeral home on Friday Evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by an Eastern Star service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 29, 2020