Barbara G. “Baba” (Green) Weiderhold, 67, of Brownstown, Pa., and formerly of West Chester, Pa., passed away on March 5, 2020, peacefully at home after a courageous fight against cancer for 20 years. Born in 1952 in West Chester, she was the beloved daughter of John and Nancy (née Brehm) Green Jr. Baba worked as a computer processor for 35 years at Stitler Douglas Clarke. After she retired, she was a driver for John Sauder car dealerships and enjoyed driving the Amish workers to the markets. She was a good storyteller and loved the beach in North Wildwood, N.J. She was a great baker and a wonderful, devoted wife, mother and Grams. Baba was the beloved wife of John H. Weiderhold Jr.; loving mother of Jason R. Weiderhold (Dana); devoted grandmother of Makenzie, Brennan and Kasey; dear sister of John Green III (Stella). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, Pa., 610-269-3080, followed by her Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, Pa. Memorial contributions to the Cancer Research Institute, https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 9, 2020