Beatrice Founds Conner, 92, of West Chester, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late: Oliver P. Founds and then Richard J. Conner. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late: Casper Pratt and Ida Lewellyn Hicks. Bea graduated from West Chester High School in 1945 and West Chester State Teachers College in 1948. She taught at Ridley Park Elementary, Paoli Pike Elementary and Kindergarten for 22 years at Glen Acres Elementary School. She also taught 3 year olds at Good Samaritan Church in Paoli. In her retirement she stayed active by volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Safe Harbor, Chester County Hospital and was a longtime member of The Baptist Church of West Chester. She was a member of the Junior New Century Club and past president of The Senior General Federation of Women’s Club. Besides volunteering, Bea’s interests were helping family and friends, sending birthday cards to those she knew, knitting baby caps for Chester County Hospital and needlework. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards and visiting others both in person and on the phone. She most enjoyed spending time with her friends and family in Ocean City, NJ. Bea is survived by her children: Linda Barnes (William), Steven Founds (Victoria), Jeffrey Founds; grandchildren: Trevor Barnes (Dana) , their daughter, Taylor and step daughter, Dayla, Danielle Indeglio (Nicholas) and step daughters, Isabella and Talia, Vanessa Founds (Molly), Andrew Founds, Crystal Founds; step children: Judith Clark and David Conner (Dot); 6 step grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Anna Yarnall and Retta McClure. Services and Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Bea’s name may be made to enhance the memory care unit courtyard: Bellingham Retirement Community, 1615 E. Boot Rd., West Chester, PA 19380. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are be handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, West Chester, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 28, 2020