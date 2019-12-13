|
|
Beatrice M. Stephenson, 103, of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully with her family around her December 12, 2019 @ Barclay Friends. Beatrice was born on November 24, 1916 in Plainfield, NJ to the late Lewis and Leora Henry Matlack. Beatrice was the beloved wife of the late Earl D. Stephenson. Beatrice loved the beach and her summers in Ocean Grove NJ. She also loved her time and was very involved at the United Methodist Church of Paoli The family would like to thank Barclay Friends and Willow Tree Hospice for their wonderful compassion and care all these years. Beatrice was a 1st grade teacher graduating from Wilsons Teacher College in Chambersburg, PA. During World War II, Beatrice would volunteer at night with National Geographic to create maps for the soldiers overseas. Beatrice is survived by her two daughters; Patricia Stover of West Chester, PA, Peggy Conway (Chris) of West Chester, PA and her son Lewis Stephenson of Marshalton, PA. She is also survived by her granddaughter Alana Blower (Dave) of Downingtown, PA and her great-grandchildren; Joshua and Addison Blower. Services will be private. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 15, 2019