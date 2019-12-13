Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
Beatrice Stephenson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice M. Stephenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice M. Stephenson Obituary
Beatrice M. Stephenson, 103, of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully with her family around her December 12, 2019 @ Barclay Friends. Beatrice was born on November 24, 1916 in Plainfield, NJ to the late Lewis and Leora Henry Matlack. Beatrice was the beloved wife of the late Earl D. Stephenson. Beatrice loved the beach and her summers in Ocean Grove NJ. She also loved her time and was very involved at the United Methodist Church of Paoli The family would like to thank Barclay Friends and Willow Tree Hospice for their wonderful compassion and care all these years. Beatrice was a 1st grade teacher graduating from Wilsons Teacher College in Chambersburg, PA. During World War II, Beatrice would volunteer at night with National Geographic to create maps for the soldiers overseas. Beatrice is survived by her two daughters; Patricia Stover of West Chester, PA, Peggy Conway (Chris) of West Chester, PA and her son Lewis Stephenson of Marshalton, PA. She is also survived by her granddaughter Alana Blower (Dave) of Downingtown, PA and her great-grandchildren; Joshua and Addison Blower. Services will be private. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -