Bernice Brady Obituary
Bernice Brady, 92, (nee Hatch), of Newtown Square, formerly of West Chester on Jan. 24, 2020 at Riddle Hospital. Longtime music and choir director, she was a member of the Church of the Loving Shepherd. Beloved wife of the late Thomas; Mother of Patricia Laila Brady (Joel Walzer) and the late Kevin (Debbie) Brady; she is also survived by her grandchildren Lauren and Benjamin Brady, nephews and nieces. Her memorial service will be in the spring. Contributions in her memory may be made to Church of the Loving Shepherd in West Chester. www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 30, 2020
